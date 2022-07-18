SERVICOM reiterates commitment to service delivery in MDAs

THE Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) is committed to engaging Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure they scale up their performance to enable the citizens benefit effectively from their services.

The National Cordinator, SERVICOM Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, made the pledge on Monday in Abuja during a second quarter performance tracking meeting with SERVICOM Nodal Officers from 17 MDAs.

Akajemeli said that the objective of the meeting was to get a first hand information from SERVICOM units across agencies on their activities and to identify gaps and areas of improvement to meet up with the objectives of government.

She added that the meeting was also aimed at assessing the level of innovation initiated by the SERVICOM units and the nodal officers, and the level of monitoring of Chief Executive Officers of MDAs on their compliance to good governance in their agencies.

“We are here to give account of the MDAs to ensure that services rendered by them are making an impact in their offices.

“Every government agency or organisation has a mandate and this organisations run the nation’s business and in doing so, SERVICOM is established in all MDAs to manage and work to institutionalise customer service.

” In other words, connectedness in the government to the people can be achieved when we firmly activate excellent customer service and that is what we do in ensuring that SERVICOM in every MDAs is effective, ” she explained.

She said the quarterly meeting with nodal officers was meant to ensure efficiency, effective service delivery among others were adequately carried out.

Also speaking, Mr Abdullahi Yusuf, a nodal officer from the National Youth Service Corps expressed gratitude to the SERVICOM national coordinator for the establishment of SERVICOM unit at the camp.

“There has been tremendous improvement at NYSC camps nationwide since the establishment of SERVICOM units across the camps,” he said.

Also, the Nigeria Correctional Service Supritendent, Mrs Olaide Alade, described the forum as insightful and motivative to identify gaps in service delivery for correction.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there were presentations from the Federal Ministry of Power, National Boundary Commission, Nigeria Communications Commission, INEC, and Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

NAN also reports that SERVICOM was established by the Federal Government to promote effective and efficient service delivery in MDAs to ensure customer satisfaction and to manage the performance-expectation gap between government and citizens on issues of service delivery. (NAN)

