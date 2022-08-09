A sexagenarian, Nsa Heneswa, suspected to be a human trafficker has been arrested by the police in Maiduguri with two abducted Almajiri children and a two-year-old girl.

The Borno Commissioner of Police(CP), Abdu Umar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Maiduguri.

He said that the suspect was arrested at the Borno Express Motor Park on Aug. 4.

Umar said that the suspect arrived Maiduguri on Aug. 3, and went straight to the Monday market where she saw some vulnerable children popularly known as “Almajiri” begging on the road.

“The suspect called one of the children and offered him N200.

“She then asked him to accompany her so that she can buy him some cloths.

“She then went back to the town in search of another victim,” he said.

He said that the suspect got to the Yan’ Nono at the Bulumkutu area where she stole another child belonging to Mrs Amina Ayuba, a local fresh milk seller.

When she arrived the motor park, she requested for a vehicle going to Lagos but members of the union told her it had already left.

“She then begged for a place to stay before the next day.

“Again, she went out and picked the third child.

“However, luck had ran out on her when she decided to take one of the kids to a local restaurant to get some food,” he said.

He said that a commercial driver operating on the Abuja line at the motor park, became suspicious of the way the suspect was behaving and alerted the security and surveillance team at the motor park.

The CP said she was arrested and handed her over to the Police for Investigation.

According to him, the woman confessed that she was planing to take the children to Lagos.

Umar said that the suspect alongside her accomplices, may said to have been in the business of buying and selling of children for sometime before the long hand of the law caught up with her.

Speaking to NAN in police custody, she said:” honestly, this is the first time I am doing this.

“I have never done this before. A woman in Lagos introduced me to this.

”I also have a nurse who was assisting me in the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital,”she said.(NAN)

