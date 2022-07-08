SGF mourns Barkindo, OPEC secretary general

Hits: 5

BOSS Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, has described the sudden death of Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as a huge loss, not only to Nigeria but to the entire global oil industry.

SGF says the death of Barkindo is a personal loss to him in view of his close working relationship as the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in which he visited the country and spoke positively on the country’s national response in addition to providing the required support for the containment of the pandemic.

He described him as a world-class oil and gas expert whose services would have been required to rebuild Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to the expected standard noting that Barkindo has left indelible footprints in the sector describing him as a worthy ambassador at OPEC.

SGF expresses his sincere condolences to the Government and people of Adamawa State, his family, associates and the entire global oil community, and prays to God to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo had since been buried at the Yola cemetery according to Islamic rights.

