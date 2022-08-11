Shippers Council gets new board

THE Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has expressed optimism for a harmonious working relationship with its newly inaugurated board members.

Mr Emmanuel Jime, NSC’s Executive Secretary, told newsmen after the inauguration on Wednesday that the council was happy it had a board that would focus on its policy directions.

” It is complimentary and we expect that we will have a very harmonious working relationship. I think for us in particular, we are truly excited about the inauguration of today’s board.

”Constituted among the membership of the board are returning members, which then means that there isn’t going to be a dislocation so to speak from the partnership that management enjoyed over the board that have just been replaced.

” In other words, there will be continuity, and so seamlessly we’ re able to work together in harmony to achieve the objectives of council,”he said.

On specific expectations, the NSC boss said the expectations of management of the council by the board was in line with the mandate of NSC.

“We are regulatory agency in charge of economic activities in our ports and in that consideration, we are having the responsibility of making sure that the ports are working efficiently.

”In doing that of course, we have introduced certain modalities, certain tools that will enable us to deliver on that mandate.

”So, I expect that our working relationship will be tailored towards the achievement of those objectives that the council has been established for.”

Earlier, the Board Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Yakawada expressed the desire of the board to work with shippers council management to strengthen revenue base and ensure efficient maritime sector business in Nigeria.

”Well, ours is policy guidance, like a supervisory role based on the existing rules and regulations establishing this very organisation.

” The executive is the operational officer. But we are the policy making body saddled with the responsibility to oversee, like National Assembly with an oversight function based on stipulated rules and regulations,” he said.

The board chairman then reiterated the commitment of the board to allow the management carry out its duties and only step in when necessary to ensure the council delivered on its mandate without interference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports tjat the Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo inaugurated the new the board on Wednesday in Abuja.(NAN)

A.I