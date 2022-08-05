Singer FireboyDML unleashes ‘Playboy’￼

AFTER several weeks and months of anticipation Fireboy DML has finally delivered a spanking new album titled, “Playboy” via YBNL Entertainment and EMPIRE.

Released on Friday, “Playboy” is Fireboy third studio album serving as a follow-up to his omnivorous albums, “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” and “Apollo.”

The 14-track album features guest appearances from Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Rema, Euro, Asake, and Shenseea.

The project also includes his previously released hit song, “Peru” which has recorded enormous international success, appearing on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a gold certification in the United States.

-The Nation

KN