Six Shi’ites killed, many injured in Zaria￼

NO fewer than six members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have been killed with an uncertain number injured during a procession to mark this year’s Ashura Day in Zaria.

Confirming the death, the leader of the movement in Zaria, Mallam Abdulhamid Bello, alledged that a team of security agents invaded their members when they were rounding off the procession at Zaria City market and started shooting which resulted in the death of their members, with many injured..

Malam Bello said that the total number of casualties had not been completely recorded yet but added that “a lot of them have been rushed to St Luke’s hospital in Wusasa while those in critical condition were taken to ABU teaching hospital Shika Zaria.

Police spokesman Mohammed Jalinge said he was aware on the incident but was yet to be fully briefed on it.

The procession which also took place at Leventis Roundabout and around Kawo Bridge was peaceful.

One of the disciples of El-Zakzaky who led the procession in Kaduna, Aliyu Umar, said, “Today we came out in order to commemorate the day of Ashura. The importance of the day is a day of seeking for justice as the Imam Hussein did. We use this date to remind the people that this day is the day of justice and people should emulate Imam Hussein in seeking justice,” he said.

-The Nation

KN