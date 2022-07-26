SMEDAN trains 90 entrepreneurs on small scale businesses in Sokoto

NO fewer than 90 entrepreneurs on Monday, began training on different small scale businesses in Sokoto State for self reliance and economic development.

The training is being organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

SMEDAN’s Business Development Manager, Mr Moshud Lawal, said the participants would be trained on tailoring, GSM repairs, catering and knitting along with modern business skills.

Lawal said the programme was aimed at developing the skills and further deepening the knowledge of the participants on their respective businesses, to facilitate profitability and sustainability.

He noted that the expected outcome of the programme would be improvement of business management practices and increased patronage among Nigerians.

According to him, the training is designed to provide entrepreneurship skills, empowerment material to fill the capacity gap of the business owners.

Mashood stressed that the greatest challenge with small businesses among business owners in the Northern part of the country, was mostly lack of foresight.

He listed some of the factors that could drive successful business to include ideas, motivation, ability-skills and resources, both physical and financial, besides self confidence, business premises, availability of raw materials, machinery-equipment and requisite personnel.

Earlier, the Sokoto State SMEDAN’s Business Support Manager, Mr Mu’azu Bara’u, urged participants to make good use of the privilege, knowing what contribution Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) provided to the nation.

Bara’u reiterated SMEDAN’s commitment to ensuring the development of MSMEs in the areas of job and wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

Some of the participants, Maimuna Bello, Badiyya Nuhu and Abdullah Ubandawaki, expressed appreciation over the training, saying the experience would enhance their business development skills. (NAN)

C.E