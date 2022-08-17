Society mourns former IBB’s spokesman Onabule

THE Old Grammarians’ Society (OGS) of CMS Grammar School, Bariga, has expressed sadness over the death of its member, Mr Duro Onabule.

Onanuke is a former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to rtd. Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, a former head of state.

The OGS National Publicity Secretary, Mr Dare Odufowokan, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos

Onabule, a veteran journalist popularly known as Jagunmolu of ljebuland died on Tuesday at the age of 83.

“Fellow members of the Centenary Group ‘59’ of the OGS, this is to announce with deep sorrow the demise of one of us, Chief Duro Onabule, the Jagunmolu of ljebuland.

“The sad event occurred at about 5 p.m yesterday and was broken on the platform; we are yet to know the cause of his death,” Odufowokan said.

He said late Onabule attended the prestigious CMS Grammar School and was a dedicated OGS until his death.

He described the deceased as a worthy Old Boy who was very passionate about the society and his alma mater.

“He remains one of the great grammarians we looked up to. He had an exemplary career in the media that inspired many grammarians over the years and he was proud of his membership of the society.

“Onabule was a respected media practitioner and former Editor of National Concord newspapers between 1984 and 1985 before his appointment as the Chief Press Secretary to former President Babangida.

“The veteran journalist held the position of CPS and spokesman to the former president almost the entire reign of the military ruler,” he said.

The OGS national publicity secretary noted that the funeral obsequies of late Obabule would be communicated to the public soon. (NAN)

