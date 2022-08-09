SociumJob raises €1m to accelerate its deployment in French-speaking Africa

SOCIUMJOB, the job board that connects African companies with local and diaspora talent, announces the success of a first round of financing of one million euros raised between February and May 2022, from venture capital funds such as Breega, Teranga Capital, Kima Ventures, Techmind and Evolem Start.

The start-up has also received support from business angels such as Julien Guth (Managing Partner of Beenok) and Dimitri Farber (Co-founder of Tiller).

All these players and the funds raised should enable SociumJob. to accelerate its deployment in French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa, by strengthening its capacities – particularly in human resources. Launched in 2021 by Samba Lo, a young Senegalese polytechnician, SociumJob. deploys a new kind of platform that connects talents (based in Africa or from the diaspora) and organizations operating on the continent through a mix of content and technology.

It allows African companies to promote their activity and corporate culture to candidates, and thus save precious time in managing applications. Currently present in Senegal and Ivory Coast, the start-up directly addresses companies looking for qualified employees and guarantees them cost, time and effort savings for maximum results in their recruitment throughout the continent.

“Professional recruitment is a real development issue for the African continent. On the one hand, organizations deplore the lack of talent and their difficulty in recruiting the right profiles. On the other hand, graduates and workers of all ages often struggle to find a position that matches their qualifications.

To address this dual challenge, we created SociumJob.” said Samba Lo, CEO and founder of SociumJob., before adding: “Our goal is to enable African companies to develop from a social and economic point of view by innovating in this strategic sector, which has been relatively undigitized until now.

”The job market in Francophone Africa suffers from a lack of information flow between job seekers and companies. Indeed, the main tools available are online platforms, recruitment agencies and advertisements on the Internet, which do not ensure sufficient market penetration.SociumJob. fundraising was carried out with several investors exclusively targeting small local companies, a segment not well covered by traditional capital investors:”Teranga Capital, the first impact investment company in Senegal and The Gambia, is proud to accompany SociumJob. in this new phase. We are convinced of the potential of digital technology as a solution to reduce the barriers of the job market and contribute to the development of talent on the African continent.

Through our I&P Acceleration Technologies program, a program 100% dedicated to African digital start-ups, we will support the company in strengthening its market positioning and the skills of its team“, underlines Olivier Furdelle, co-founder and Managing Director of Teranga Capital.

“We are proud of the success of our fundraising, which reflects the relevance of our analysis, but also the strength of the solution already deployed with reference companies, and we thank all our investors and customers for their confidence in our project. Together, we will contribute to revolutionizing the job market in Africa, ” concludes Samba Lo.With prestigious clients such as Orange, Mazars and Ernst & Yong (EY), SociumJob. aims to double its workforce – currently standing at around 15 employees – in the coming months, by recruiting managers, salespeople, experts, and operational staff.