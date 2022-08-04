Sokoto records successful trial census – Official 

THE National Population Commission (NPC) says it has conducted a successful trial census in nine local government areas of Sokoto State.

Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, the Federal Commissioner representing Sokoto state, made this known to newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Dattijo said that the exercise was conducted in three selected LGAs in each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

“We have been able to conduct a successful exercise in nine selected District Areas across nine LGAs between July 27 and July 30.

“The result of the exercise is highly confidential and will give comparative analysis of the trend being proceeded.

“However, it is expedient enough not only to start planning for the forthcoming population and housing census which is scheduled to take place in April 2023, but to review the activities carried out.

“Therefore, it is our hope that the trial census message will be taken to the lower levels most especially by the district and village heads, as well as other opinion leaders in the state.

“This is in order to ensure that everyone is reached. Indeed our tasks demand nothing less,” he said.

The commissioner lauded the Sokoto State Government, Sultanate Council and the people of the state for their support and cooperation throughout the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NPC conducted the exercise in Shagari, Tureta, Tambuwal, Silame, Wamakko, Sokoto South, Rabah, Wurno and Gwadabawa local government areas. (NAN)

