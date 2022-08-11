Soludo, first to sack touts, open blocked drainages in Anambra – OAU Traders

Peter Okafor, chairman of Nzukora Old Aguata Union (OAU) Traders

PETER Okafor, chairman of Nzukora Old Aguata Union (OAU) Traders in the state, and Mike Okafor, secretary, OAU, said that Gov. Charles Soludo is the first governor ever to sack touts and criminals who hitherto held residents of the state hostage.

They noted with delight that Soludo within less than six months of top job performance not only became the first in political terms compared to his other political gladiators but to the whole world.

This disclosure was made at Onitsha while commending the governor on his new age 62, which he celebrated with the inmates of Awka Correctional Centre.

“We join millions of friends, associates, indigenes, non indigenes and numerous people of goodwill to celebrate Nwamgbafor and the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (CFR), at 62, for proving to all and sundry that being indigenous is in both character and in learning.

“Mr Governor has in different periods and times deliberately demonstrated first in different areas of human endeavours both as former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor and as former occupant of critical positions in the service of God and humanity.

“Prof. Soludo is the first to use made in Anambra vehicle not only as official vehicle for the governor but to all government agencies, the first to wear clothing and foot wear made in Anambra to all official functions of the state government; the first governor to introduce local drinks and delicacies to the high and mighty visitors to Anambra State.

“The first governor to stop the menace of touts to the citizens of the state and its visitors and introduced an improved system of revenue collection; the first governor to go to the root course of agitation in Igbo land by visiting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi kanu.”

According to them, Mr Governor is the first to lead Ndi Anambra to recover the state and take over our land by pulling down all the illegal structures built by both churches and highly placed individuals in the state.

“He has initiated and laid foundation of bringing back the glory of the state as the custodian of the largest market in West Africa by appointing a known trader and industrialist, Hon. Obinna Ngonadi, as Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry.’’

The Union further said that the governor recently, practically demonstrated his diligence, doggedness and steadfastness as he personally performed the clean up exercise of the state where he raked and picked up refuse at Eke Awka Market to the full glare of Ndi Anambra, thereby strategically bringing the initiative to the door step of Ndi Anambra.

They expressed optimism that with the appointment of the present commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry the revenue profile from traders to the state would increase tremendously.

They also criticized various markets and union leaders, who have been chasing the commissioner around with bags of money in order to cover up their atrocious activities against the state revenue profile which the commissioner has rejected.

“The commissioner simply advised them to go back and do the right thing that the state would not continue in this negative way while they are expecting positive results and a new Anambra.’’

The Union thanked the governor for his security initiatives and solid stand against corrupt practices in every sector of government in the state as they said, “there is no legacy that is greater than transparency and accountability, which is the hallmark of this administration”.

***Juliana Nwachukwu/Ogochukwu Mokwugwo writes reports from Awka

