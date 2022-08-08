Soludo rejoices with Ex-Gov. Willie Obiano at 67

Prof. Charles Soludo, Anambra State governor, has felicitated with his immediate predecessor, Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike), who clocks 67 years old today, August 8.

Governor Soludo in his message commended the former Governor’s passionate service to the State and the good people of Anambra State.

Governor Soludo contended that “attaining the age of Sixty-seven (67) years is a milestone achievement deserving of celebration, having served and become an accomplished politician, banker and technocrat within these years.”

“As the fourth democratically elected Governor of Anambra State, from 17 March 2015 to 17 March 2022, you have contributed your best and history will be kind to you.”

“Indeed, generations of Ndi Anambra and Nigerians will look back in history to appreciate your exemplary leadership and contributions in the area of infrastructural development and community service .”

On behalf of my family, the government and people of Anambra State, I wish you long life, sound health and many more years of service to your fatherland and humanity.

C.E