SON tasks manufacturers in Kano on standardisation

MALAM Faruk Salim, the Director-General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has tasked manufacturers in Kano to adhere strictly to standards to be competitive globally.

Salim made the call during inspection of some industries in Kano on Thursday.

He said adhering strictly to standardisation and quality assurance would make Nigerian products and services more acceptable at the international market.

Salim said that upholding standardisation would create international markets and patronage for such products.

“Our aim is to upgrade every industry across the country.

“Northern state are blessed with fertile land, when we produce our own food it will boost the economy of the country.

“Today Kano is great in rice production.

“Not everything foreign is the best. when you buy made in Nigeria commodities, you are growing our economy and empowering the Federal Government,” he said.

Salim expressed his satisfaction with the level of standardization by some companies producing lubricants.

He urged others to emulate the techniques of uplifting the standard of the products for the economic development of the Nation.

On his part, the chairman of Al-wabel Milling Company, Alhaji Imran Muhammed-Aminu thanked the organisation for the support for indigenous industries.

Salim visited some rice mills, soap industry among others.(NAN)

A.I