Soursop and its numerous benefits

By Benprince Ezeh

SOURSOP is a tropical fruity, which has a thick prickly flesh with sweet soar taste. Most Nigerians pronounce it as “shawa chop”, it is eaten in its raw form by most people. It’s filled with antioxidants, these antioxidants, especially vitamins C and E, zinc, and beta-carotene, have been found to reduce the risk of eye disease and oxidative stress, which causes cataracts and other eye-related issues.

Many parts of the fruit are used medicinally, including the leaves, fruit, and stems. It is also used in cooking and can even be applied to the skin. Research has also unearthed a variety of health benefits of soursop in recent years. Some test-tube and animal studies have even found that it may help with everything from alleviating inflammation to slowing cancer growth, according to Emmanuel Enang, a doctor with Federal Medical Center, FMC Abeokuta.

Enang said that Soursop is known to help regulate blood sugar levels in some animal studies. “In one study, diabetic rats were injected with soursop extract for two weeks. Those who received the extract had blood sugar levels that were five times lower than the untreated group. Another study showed that administering soursop extract to diabetic rats reduced blood sugar levels by up to 75%,” he said.

However, these animal studies use a concentrated amount of soursop extract that exceeds what you might get through your diet. Although more research on humans is needed, these findings suggest that soursop could be beneficial for those with diabetes when paired with a healthy diet and active lifestyle.

Chima Chime, a doctor with University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH Enugu, said that soursop can be used to treat infections caused by bacteria and parasites. “The leaves of soursop tree are also used to treat a wide range of infections. The leaves are squeezed to bring out the liquid extract of the leaves which is medicinal and can be taken either orally or applied to the infected area,” he said.

According to Chime, soursop also helps in boosting kidney and liver health. “The acetogenins in soursop can kill the malignant cells of 12 types of cancer, with liver cancer being one of them. It can be used extensively for the treatment of stress and other issues like depression and it is also found to have antiulcer properties. The fruit suppresses oxidative damage and preserves the mucus of the gastric wall, its significant antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of the fruit can help improve gastrointestinal health,” Chime said.

Jennifer Ani, a nutritionist said that the juice of the soursop fruit provides more micronutrients than its pulp. “The pulp has more amount of vitamin A than the juice. Its richness in ascorbic acid (vitamin C) helps in strengthening and boosting the immune system. Beta-carotene that is present in this fruit also contributes to an enhanced immune system,” she said.

According to Ani, the extract from soursop leaves can help prevent skin papilloma, a disease that causes tumour eruptions on the skin. “The leaves of the plant are used for calming the skin of babies. Its paste can work wonders for hair and can be used for treating dandruff itching and strengthening hair as well,” Ani said.

It is said that soursop can help in boosting immunity and infertility in men and physicians have advised that it can be taken at least once a month.

– Aug. 22, 2020 @ 816:05 GMT |