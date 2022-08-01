By Anthony Isibor.

THE Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, SMBLF, has called on the federal government to allow every state in Nigeria to have its own police, to complement the federal police.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of its leaders held recently in Abuja, the group, which discussed extensively, the state of affairs in the country, particularly, the security situation, restructuring and the 2023 general elections, emphasized that the designation of the governor of a state as the chief security officer of the state is a ruse without being in control of the state’s security apparatus.

The meeting, which had delegates of the constituent organizations of the SMBLF were respectively led by Ayo Adebanjo, Leader of Afenifere, for the South West,.Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum, for the Middle Belt, Professor George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo represented by the Secretary-General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, for the South East, and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF for the South South, was chaired by E. K. Clark.

According to the communiqué, signed by E. K. Clark, Ayo Adebanjo, Pogu Bitrus, Okey Emuchay, and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, the State Police is a sine qua non in a federal system of government; there is no government, properly so-called, that is without the instrument and capacity to enforce its Laws and maintain security within its territorial jurisdiction;

“The resultant effect of the monopoly of internal security by the federal government is the unprecedented dire state of insecurity in the country,” it said.

The group also said that the existing constitution and structure of Nigeria are grossly flawed and insisted on the fundamental restructuring of the country to reflect true federalism and enthrone equity, fairness and justice, before the 2023 general elections.

While also noting that the reports of both the 2014 National Conference and the Governor Nasir El-Rufai – APC Committee on True Federalism of 2018 recommended that the Federation of Nigeria should remain as constituted by the Federal Government and the States, and specifically excluded Local Government from being a tier of government in the federation, but only subject to the creation and administration of the states

“In particular, Local Government affairs are state matters and that the listing of Local Governments in the Constitution is inconsistent with the principle of federalism;

“The legislations of the National Assembly granting Local Government autonomy are superfluous and exercise in futility.

The SMBLF leaders also demanded the harmonization and immediate implementation of the Reports of the 2014 National Conference and the 2018 APC Committee on True Federalism aforesaid rather than the current cosmetic Constitutional Amendment, which is a drain on the resources of the country and do not address fundamental issues, including fiscal federalism.

They maintained that the basis of any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country such as Nigeria, is fair and even sharing of power.

The meeting was also attended by former Governors, Ministers, Federal and state legislators, top politicians and professionals from the Southern and Middle Belt regions, including Senator Jonah Jang, Senator Femi Okurounmu, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, Professor Charles Nwekeabu, Gary Igwariwey (former PG Ohanaeze), Senator Bassey Ewa Henshaw, HRH Eze Cletus Iluomanya, Solomon Arase, Supo Shonibare, Sola Ebiseni, Edozie Ezeugwa, Eze Ibe Nwosu, Bekinbo Dagogo-Jack, and Ozichukwu Chukwu.

Others are Steven Bangoji, Akin Fapohunda, Alabi Femi, Betty Igbeyi, Stella Dorgu, Nella Andem-Ewa, Ebun Sonaiya, Edward Pwajok, Alex Ogbonnia, Charles Olisakwe, Keftin Amiga, Iorbes Ihagh (Rtd)- PG MUT, Esther Mangzha, Beatrice Eze, Elizabeth A. Jibrin, Bayo Adenekan, Mac Emakpore, Douyi Douglas-Naingba, Akin Osuntokun, Jonathan Asake (SOKAPU), Jare Ajayi and Ken Robinson, among others.

– March. 14, 2022 @ 12:50 GMT |