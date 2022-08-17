Spanish aid group rescues 100 migrants from Mediterranean Sea

SPANISH aid group, Open Arms said on Wednesday that it had saved around 100 migrants stranded on a boat on the central Mediterranean Sea.

It was the crew’s first rescue with a new vessel, the “Open Arms Uno”, the group said on Twitter.

“We continue to keep watch in the largest mass grave on the planet,” they said, in reference to the many migrants who perish while trying to cross the waters.

In the summer months in particular, increasing numbers of people make the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean from the coasts of North Africa towards the European Union.

According to UN figures, around 900 migrants are believed dead or missing in the central Mediterranean so far this year.

In most cases, people reach Italy, the number of migrants arriving by boat so far this year has reached almost 48,300, according to the Italian Interior Ministry.

The ministry said migration is also a much-discussed topic in the current election campaign in Italy.

On Sept. 25, an alliance of conservative centre- and far-right parties could win the election, which would mean significant restrictions for arriving migrants and aid organisations that bring people to Italy. (dpa/NAN)

