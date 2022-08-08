Sports minister commends Team Nigeria’s performance at Commonwealth Games

MR Sunday Dare, Minister of Youths and Sports Development on Monday commended Team Nigeria for its performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Spokesman for the ministry, Mr Mohammed Manga, quoted Dare as describing Nigeria’s outing as “the best ever in the history of the competition’’.

“This year’s performance has been excellent, inspirational, phenomenal, commendable and commanding.

“This is a performance like no other. Many records were set, old records were broken; long-standing jinxes of not getting on the podium in some sports were destroyed.

“I am proud of the athletes, their coaches and officials.

“Nigeria is proud of them and I believe that the Nigerian spirit that led them to these performances will lead them to the place of excellence,’’ Dare was quoted as having said.

Eighty-seven athletes represented Nigeria in nine sports at the games.

They won 35 medals – 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze to finish seventh on the medals table which displayed 43 nations.

Australia are tops on the log with 178 medals, followed by England with 176 medals and Canada with 92 medals.

The closing ceremony of the 12-day event is billed for Monday, Aug. 8 at the Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. (NAN)

KN