Sports ministry dissolve interim board for basketball￼

FOLLOWING the peace that had returned to the basketball family, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development announced the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee set up on June 4, following Nigeria’s withdrawal from International basketball competitions for two years.

To address the lingering crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBF), the government withdrew Nigeria from international competitions to set up the IMC.

In a statement signed by Director (Press), Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Manga Mohammed, with the Federal Government’s rescission from its earlier withdrawal of Nigeria Basketball from the International scene and relisting the NBBF beginning from Nigeria’s participation in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Africa Qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda, the continuation of the IMC is no longer necessary.

He added: “The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development hereby announces the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee for Nigeria Basketball with immediate effect.

The ministry thanked the Chairman and members of the now defunct Committee for their invaluable services to the basketball family and the country.

-The Nation

KN