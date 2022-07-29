Sports NGO advocates basketball clinics for coaches, athletes

THE Sports Renaissance Africa Partners (SRAP), an international sports Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has called for more focus on coaching clinics to develop grassroots basketball in the country.

Mrs Relindis Mbu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRAP, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that with proper coaching and training facilities, Nigeria would bounce back to global reckoning in basketball.

She said to this end, the organization had concluded plans to organise an internationally certified coaching clinic with renowned basketball skills coach, Ganon Baker.

“At SRAP, we are passionate about bringing in experts from the world with tactical experience that can help develop our young talents.

“The training clinic and certification programme with the renowned Ganon Baker will hold in Abuja at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium from Aug. 15 to Aug. 20; while that of Lagos is from Aug. 22- Aug. 27,” she said.

Mbu said the NGO was working with Baker because of his over 30 years experience in the game and his systematic curriculum that takes young players from zero to pro.

She said SRAP would also be working with other stakeholders and the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to ensure better exposure and scouting for young Nigerian talents.

Terfa Akpoyibo, Chief Operating Officer of SRAP, told NAN that the coaching clinic with Baker which would be a continuous programme would go a long way in developing Nigeria’s grassroots basketball.

NAN reports that SRAP is a sports business organisation focused on championing industry standards in the delivery of quality sports development in Africa.

While Ganon Baker is one of the the most respected figures in the world of basketball, he has been into training and coaching for over 30 years, working with the NBA, WNBA, CBA, Euro League, NCAA, NJCAA, U Sports among others.(NAN)

