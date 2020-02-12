OLUWASEUN Raphael of Kwara State Polytechnic on Tuesday in Ilorin created an upset by beating national table tennis player Etim Orok of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) 3-2.

Raphael’s victory was in the men’s singles table tennis event at the ongoing Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) in Ilorin.

In the match at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara Polytechnic Stadium Complex, Raphael staged a comeback from two sets down to eventually win the match.

The game’s third set, which kept spectators at the edge of their seats, saw Raphael recovering from 8-3 down to 8-8 and eventually 11-8 to win the match.

Raphael later told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) it was determination which helped him to win as it was not easy playing against a national team player.

“I did not expect the comeback, but it was determination that helped me in the last set, because it was not easy playing against a top-ranked player.

“But I hope to play better in my next game to cause another upset, because this kind of victory is sweet,” he said.

NAN reports that the Games which started on Wednesday has athletes from 51 polytechnics featuring in 14 sports events.

