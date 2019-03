FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday confirmed plans to launch an expanded 24-team Club World Cup in 2021 following a meeting in Miami.

The new tournament, which has drawn threats of a boycott from leading European clubs, is to be staged in June-July 2021 instead of the Confederations Cup.

“I am very happy,” Infantino said after confirming plans for the tournament. (AFP)

Mar. 15, 2019

