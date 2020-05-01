The Captain of Ibadan Golf Club (IGC), Oladiran Ibironke, on Friday commended the pioneers of the club for turning the facility’s dream to reality.

Ibironke gave the commendation while reflecting on the club’s 30th anniversary in Ibadan.

The IGC captain told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that tremendous transformations had occurred within the club since inception 30 years ago.

“We are celebrating 30 years today because some great minds came together and established what we are celebrating today.

“From the history that we heard, they started from Ibadan Recreation Club before moving over to where we are today in 1990.

“We can’t talk about IGC at 30 without remembering the pioneers. They made so many sacrifices to establish what we are celebrating today.

“No fewer that 15 people were the pioneer members of the club, but today only John Osula, Yisa Obaino and Fola Adebusuyi are the surviving pioneer members.

” With the efforts of those who nurtured the dream to make IGC stand alone, we have gone a long way and we are still growing,” he said.

Some of the pioneers, who spoke to NAN, commended the current and previous captains of the club for building on legacies left behind.

Osula said that the club had transformed over time from what they had established.

“Pure love for golf made us establish IGC.

“We saw the need to have our own independent place to fully utilise and maximise our golfing skills.

“We wanted an atmosphere just for golf and we put all hands on deck in actualising this. I’m very happy we were able to establish IGC.

“It wasn’t easy but it was worth it, against the position of what the club is now today. It has evolved and will still keep evolving.

“When we were establishing IGC we didn’t get any support then from the state government,” he said.

Adebusuyi, on his part, said that the edifice the club has today ” is a testimony of God’s grace.”

“ Where there is love, sincerity, togetherness and the will we can achieve a lot.

” As we pat ourselves on the back on this anniversary, I pray that God’s grace will enable us grow from strength to strength .

“Thirty years ago, we sat on stones and and broken branches under a big tree located where the club house stands today. The logistics of erecting the new club house was the main agenda.

“I remember late Engr. Banji Emiola tendering and explaining the architectural design he brought with him, late Roy Carrington and Capt. Dapo Falase mobilising everyone toward its actualisation.

“John Osula provided a block making machine for the project. Frequently over looked is the efforts of Yisa Obaino who together with Roy Carringhton charted the layout of the new golf course.

“Personally, I feel elated seeing the club logo l designed 30 years ago still in use today. I am humbled that I was party to this milestone,” he said.(NAN)

