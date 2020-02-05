FOUR Nigerian karatakas will participate in the African Karate Championship tagged “Tangier 2020’’, holding in Tangier, Morocco from Friday to Sunday.

Zainab Saleh, a member of the Federation of Nigeria and African Karate Federation (UFAK) Judges and Referees, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Saleh, Ronke Ogunsawo (50kg) and Rita Ogene (68kg), will feature in the female category for the male, while Rustum Francis and Henry Aghamoh will feature in the male’s 67kg.

She disclosed that she would also officiate as a referee at the championship, adding that the championship would be for 19th Senior, 11th Junior and 3rd cadet karate categories

