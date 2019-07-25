The Acting President of the Africa Arm Wrestling Federation, Olatunji Jackson, on Wednesday pledged to increase the level of participation in the sport among Africa countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jackson was appointed to oversee the affairs of the African Body at the just-concluded 10th Africa Championships held from July 12 to July 14 in Mali.

Jackson, who is the President of the Nigeria Arm-wrestling Federation, will be in charge of the body for a year, until election takes place in Cameroon at the 11th Africa Championships in 2020.

He told NAN that he intended to bring stability to the sport, as well as educating participating countries on recent developments and techniques.

“Arm wrestling has come to stay in Africa and I am grateful for the privilege given to me to serve in this capacity for a year.

“My first interest is to ensure that we get more countries on board, organise seminars to educate our athletes and officials for them to compete favourably with their counterparts on the globe.

“Lastly, conducting a free and fair election in Cameroon to usher in a new board that will pilot Africa Arm Wrestling until 2024,” he said.

He said that plans were already ongoing on how to ensure that the sport is included in subsequent African Games.

NAN reports that the 12th African Games will take place from Aug. 19 to Aug. 31 in Rabat, Morocco.

“Arm Wrestling is a medal hauling sport, featuring in the Games will be a boost to its development on the continent,” he said. (NAN)

