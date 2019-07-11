SOME football fans in Gombe State say the Super Eagles outclassed their opponent in the 2-1 victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the quarter-final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The fans disclosed this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

Francis Ugwu said he had never seen Eagles play the way they did since the commencement of the tournament.

Ugwu said: “ The Eagles were simply too classy for South Africa to handle. This is the best performance I have seen since this tournament commenced.

“ Egypt may just be the right place to win our fourth trophy if the team continues to impress the way they did today.”

Another elated fan, Abdulrahman Kabiru said the Eagles had won his confidence ahead of their next match.

“ Eagles have been good all along but today, they were the best; better than the Bafana Bafana.

“ I can now trust them ahead of the next match. We will get better and that is what the team has shown.

“ Every match, Coach Gernot Rohr’s team get better and that has given me more moral. Let’s go all the way, we are behind you,” he said.

Ruth Abdul told NAN that the match for her was all about pride after South Africa defeated us at home during the qualifiers.

Abdul said: “ South Africa was given more rating by some fans but I was praying we defeat them to show that we remain a major football force in Africa.

“ We can win this tournament if the Eagles stick to the new team spirit they have now. Everyone is concerned about the country and that speaks of our potentials if we work together,” she said.

While advising the team to be more cautious and not play their next opponent with fear, she tasked Nigerians to pray and support the team no matter the result from their next match.

