THE crisis in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) took a dramatic turn yesterday in Abuja when the federation’s president, Shehu Gusau, was suspended by members of the board, who elected his former vice, Olamide George, as the acting president.

At the oft-postponed AFN board meeting, which held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja yesterday, eight members of the board passed a vote of no confidence on Gusau and asked him to step aside to allow them room to investigate the infractions he allegedly committed.

The board set up a five-man committee to investigate Gusau’s sins.

In a communiqué made available to the media after the board meeting, the members frowned at Gusau’s refusal to pay athletes, coaches and other officials’ allowances, alleging also that Gusau violated the AFN’s constitution by usurping the powers and functions of the Secretary General.

Among the charges, the members alleged that Gusau changed the federation’s email password, thereby denying the secretary access to the facility and rendering him unable to perform his duties since April 2019.

The board also alleged that Gusau signed an agreement with sports wear manufacturer, PUMA without documentation. According to them, the suspended AFN boss signed the deal without the knowledge and signature of the secretary general, who was supposed to be the custodian of all AFN documents.

The board after the meeting also announced Brown Ebewele as the new Technical Director of the federation, while Mr. Okon Gabriel became the new Performance Director.

Guardian

– Dec. 04, 2019 @ 08:57 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)