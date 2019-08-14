Nigeria men’s volleyball senior team is ready to win the event at the ongoing 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco, their coach, Japheth Nuhu, has said.

Nuhu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the level of determination and enthusiasm among the players was high.

He said that the team’s preparation for the Games was to make Nigeria proud, adding that they have been in camp for over a month.

He said that the team would also need the support of Nigerian Volleyball Federation led by Musa Nimrod and prayers of Nigerians.

Nuhu said the boys knew what was at stake and would not disappoint Nigerians who were already eager to watch the team’s games.

“The last time we won the gold medal in volleyball was during 2003 Committee for the Organisation of African Games (COJA) held in Abuja, Nigeria.

“We promise not to lower the standard of our game when we get to the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

“We know that the other countries’ teams that are going to participate in the Games are not pushovers.

“So we are focused and by the grace of God, we will do our best to make sure we come among the teams that will mount the podium at the end,’’ Nuhu said.

The coach, however, affirmed that with the level of preparation, Nigerian athletes would be able to face any form of challenges.

“We will excel; our first target is to finish top at the end of the Games, but if by chance we fail to achieve that dream, we have to do everything possible to take the second position,” he added.

NAN reports that Nigeria would be playing against Morocco, Botswana and Mauritius in Group A.

The volleyball event at the African Games serves as a qualifier for the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

NAN also reports that team Nigeria will participate in both Volleyball and Beach Volleyball events at the Games holding from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31. (NAN)

_AUG 14, @15:39 GMT |

