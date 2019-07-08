CHARLES Ajibaye of Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) has emerged winner of the 5th Seyi Makinde Women Support Pro-Am Golf tournament played at the Ibadan Golf Course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajibaye on handicap 9 won the two-day event which ended on Sunday night with 158 gross and 140 net.

NAN also reports that the annual event is organised in honour of Makinde, the incumbent governor of Oyo State, by a women support group.

Oche Odoh from IBB Golf Club won the professional category, while Seye Omisore claimed the IGC Men category after playing 172 gross and 146 net.

Evelyn Oyome, Nigeria’s number one women golfer emerged winner of Ladies Gross with 167 gross, while IGC Lady Captain, Folashade Oni, claimed the IGC Ladies winner with 200 gross and 160net.

Makinde said the tournament was aimed at promoting golf and encouraging the youth to play the game.

The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the turnout, said the tournament had put IGC on the golf map of Nigeria and the world.

He insisted that the tournament had nothing to do with politics.

“Last year, I made a promise to turn the tournament to Pro-Am and that promise has been fulfilled as Pro-Am will continue next year. I thank all participants and promise that the next edition will be better,” he said.

IGC Captain, retired Col. Ade Sunmonu, called on government at all levels to show more commitment to sports development in the country.

He said that apart from football, the government had not been supporting other sporting events in the country, particularly golf.

According to him, sports offer a better tool for the government to tackle unemployment, idleness and crime in the country.

“I salute our sponsor, Gov. Makinde for his unwavering commitment, to the sponsorship of this tournament since 2015. Your sponsorship of this tournament is not only about women empowerment.

“It is also about youth empowerment, medical benefits, economic benefits and tourism in Ibadan and Oyo State,” he said.

The initiator of the tournament, Mrs Ronke Adepetu, said the aim of the competition was to support Makinde who had earlier promised to ensure 36 per cent slot for women in his cabinet if elected.

“We initiated the championship in 2015 to support Makinde’s gesture for the women.

” We appreciate him on this because it has always been our agitation for long,” she said.

Akeem Afolabi, a participant, thanked the sponsor for his gesture toward golf development

Afolabi, who is also the Captain, MicCom Golf and Country Club, Ada, Osun, urged corporate bodies to emulate Makinde and invest in golf.

