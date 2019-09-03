NIGERIAN youngster, Raymond Akpotu, has completed a summer transfer move to Azerbaijani Premier League side, Sabah FC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 20-year-old Akpotu was a product of Praise King Football Academy, Lagos, before his move to the European side.

The attacking winger impressed manager Elshad Ahmadov in several test games before he was handed an initial short term contract.

Sabah FC finished 7th in the Azerbaijan Premier League table in the 2018/2019 season.

Akpotu brings with him a high scoring potential as the Masazit based club hope to improve their fortunes in the 2019/2020 season.

Kingsley Ukpabi, President of Praise King Academy, was delighted his product has made it to Europe.

“He is the first player from our academy to move to Europe and I’m happy,” the academy boss said on the club’s official website.

“We are proud of his move and it is our belief he will excel and open the European door for our other players,” he added.

The contract has a provison for extension after the initial one year deal.

