Mr Ademola Are, Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says all is now set for the 2019 National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara which promises to be spectacular

Are disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the 5th edition of the annual event, for discovering and grooming of young talents will kick-off on Sept. 7 and ends on Sept. 17 at the UniIlorin sports complex.

“I can tell you that all is now set for us to have a spectacular National Youth Games in Ilorin.

“We have been working with relevant stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free competition and further discover new talents for the nation,” he said.

He said that all states of the federation, except Zamfara, had registered for the games, adding that athletes would compete in 34 sports, including shooting which had just been introduced.

“The ministry is fully ready; we have been attending series of meetings with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) that is the University of Ilorin officials.

“Others are the 36 directors of sports as well inspection of the facilities on ground.

“The Federal Government is doing everything possible to make sure we have a fantastic competition.

“We are also bringing in entertainment to this edition as Small Doctor has agreed to perform at the opening ceremony, among other side attractions, to create more awareness among the children,” he said.

The sports administrator, who maintained that the age limit for the athletes remained15 years and below, warned that the ministry would come hard on age cheats.

NAN reports that team Delta emerged winners of the 4th edition of the Games in Ilorin with 27 Gold, 24 Silver and 16 Bronze medals.

Lagos came second while Bayelsa and Ogun finished third. (NAN)

-Sep 05, 2019 @17:48 GMT |

