THE Ambassador of Nigeria to Sudan, Musa Mamman, has hailed the performance of the U23 National Team, the Olympic Eagles, despite their 0-1 loss to their Sudanese counterparts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olympic Eagles lost 0-1 to Sudan in a 2019 U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Omdurman.

“You fought hard and were certainly not disgraced,” he told the players after the match.

“I am here to convey to you the goodwill message of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Even though we lost, we played a very good game and I have confidence in our ability to overturn the deficit and win by a clear margin in the return leg next week.

“You have the ability and the capacity to qualify for the championship.

“I urge you to be firm and resolute as you look forward to the second leg, because about 200 million Nigerians are behind you in this campaign,” Mamman said.

A goal at the end of the first half by Walla Edin Musa grounded the Eagles at the Al Merriekh Stadium on Thursday night.

The team had since returned to Nigeria to prepare for the second leg on Tuesday, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The contingent flew into Abuja on Friday afternoon and will train there for two days before heading to Asaba. (NAN)

– Sept. 7, 2019 @ 12:12 GMT |

