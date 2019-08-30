THE Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF) has invited seven players from Niger to participate in the forthcoming Cup of African Nations.

Malam Baba Yakuma, the Niger Ministry of Sports Public Relations Officer (PRO), made this known on Friday in Minna.

Yakuma said that the players from the Niger State Amputee Football Association would proceed to the national camp immediately to join other players for the fifth edition of the competition.

He said that the event would take place in Benguela, Angola between Sept. 30th and Oct. 14.

The players are Lawal Musa, Idris Yabagi, Ibrahim Ndako, Saidu Haruna, Murtala Mohammed, Nura Audu and Abubakar Isyaku. (NAN)

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

