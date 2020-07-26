THE Anambra State Government has observes with profound regret that despite the efforts of the people and government of the state to make the state remain the safest place in the country and beyond, even in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there are certain individuals and groups determined to brazenly flout the directives and law meant to prevent the spread of the contagion in the state. These individuals and groups believe they are above the law.

Don Adinuba, Commissioner for information & Public Enlightenment, said in a statement that despite the growing number of COVID-19 infections and even fatalities in the state, some people in the Anambra State Football Association have planned to hold elections on Monday, July 27, 2020, into the Board of the Anambra State Football Association and into the Anambra State Local Football Councils.

“This decision is reckless and in flagrant violation of the directive by the Anambra State Government prohibiting elections in the state until further notice,” the commissioner said.

He noted that the elections into the board of the Anambra State Football Association and the Anambra State Local Football Councils are by no means an emergency and that there is absolutely nothing urgent about them.

“In consideration of the above, the Anambra State Government hereby cancels the purported elections into the two bodies planned to hold on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Okpuno, Awka South Local Government Area, which is, unfortunately, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, even though the LGA is not the most populous in the state and does not have the highest level of human activity in the state.

“The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that no elections are held anywhere in the state until further notice, so that our state will not be consumed by COVID-19, which has been ravaging the whole world. The infectious diseases bill passed by the State House of Assembly and assented to accordingly by the Governor of Anambra State as well as existing directives on COVID-19 must be obeyed to the letter by each individual and group throughout our state. There are no sacred cows.

“The Anambra State Government, once again, thanks ndi Anambra for their admirable cooperation in the battle against COVID-19. We will defeat COVID-19 together,” he said.

– Jul, 26|2020 @ 15:55GMT |

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)