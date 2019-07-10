…announces composition of NFF Foundation

THE Nigeria Football Federation also on Wednesday set up the NFF Foundation, which would be saddled with the responsibility of targeting and raising funds for noble programs and legacy projects.

The Foundation is headed by Mr. Mohammed Edewor, with Mallam Danladi Bako, the Kogunan Sakkwato and former Director General of the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, as the vice chairman.

There are also His Excellency Silas Agara, the immediate past deputy governor of Nasarawa State who had earlier served as Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the same State, as well as Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan, Chairman of the House of Rep’ Committee on Youth and Sports Development in the eighth session of the National Assembly; football –passionate businessman Yemi Idowu; former Nigeria international player and President of the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers, Tijani Babangida and; foremost sports journalist and editor of Saturday Vanguard newspaper, Mr. Onochie Anibeze.

The committee will appoint its secretary.

Essentially, the Foundation will raise funds for empowerment initiatives for ex-international players by way of training and skill development; football community and social change programs; grassroots development programs and; football-for-the-girl-child and women football empowerment programs.

Acting President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi will serve as Adviser/NFF Liaison to the Foundation, which will adopt and adapt the governance structure of the (English) FA Foundation, with appropriate modifications to comply with the laws of Nigeria and take care of the local situation and environment.

