Faith Obazuaye, 2018 Commonwealth silver medalist, has said that her participation in the ValueJet Para Table Tennis Open Championships had boosted her confidence towards the Paralympics Qualifier billed for China in 2020.

ValueJet Para Table Tennis Open Championships Obazuaye a top 6-10 classified player in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Para Table Tennis (PTT)-endorsed championships, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that it was an exposure for her.

NAN reports that the Value Jet Airline sponsored Championships held from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21 with 194 players from Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria and Morocco was organised by Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) in collaboration with Sunday Odebode Sport Foundation.

The 26th ITTF PTT ranked player said that she competed with good players from Nigeria and other countries which she needed as fundamental buildup towards to excel in the qualifies and pick the 2020 Paralympics ticket.

“We the PTT players are happy with this laudable development: However, I am particularly glad because I am preparing for Paralympics Qualifier which is barely four months from now and I have progressed to the finals.

“Although I have being training towards it and looking forward for a standard championships like this to test my self and it’s a wonderful experience for me because I am now in the finals.

“I was able to play with good players both Nigerians and foreigners and my participation in this championships have really added value to my career and the Parympic qualifier ahead of me,” she said.

The Edo State born ping-pong player applauded Sunday Odebode Sport Foundation, facilitator of the maiden edition of the ValueJet Para Table Tennis Open sponsored Championships for the initiative and support.

She also described the championships as a welcome development that would go a long way to identify raw talents and enhance the growth of the para division of NTTF and its players.

“The Sunday Odebode Sport Foundation has really done us well and we appreciate them for yielding to our call in the para division which has pulled this large number of players, especially our local players.

“They have promised to sustain the championship and I believe that it will really help inspire existing players and encourage upcomings to build their career in the sport because its classified accordingly,” she added.

NAN reports that the maiden edition of the NTTF organised ValueJet Para Table Tennis Open Championships had John Peters, an ITTF certified Umpire, national and international umpires as officials in the event. (NAN)

– Dec. 22, 2019 @ 13:15 GMT |

