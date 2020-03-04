AUGUSTO FERNANDEZ, rider: “I’m 100% ready to start the World Championship both physically and technically. Mentally? I’m even more so. I can’t wait to start this new challenge. The objective is to be constantly ahead so that we can fight for podiums and victories regularly. The key to a successful season will be to be patient and consistent throughout the year. The pressure that can come from competing for the title doesn’t scare me and I hope I can have it. I know what it’s like to compete under pressure. Until recently I competed with the opposite pressure and if I didn’t achieve good results I would lose my ride. Pressure to achieve success? I embrace it.” SAM LOWES, rider: “My goal this year is to get back in the front positions and get back on the podium. I’m counting on speed and experience. I have to recover the feeling I had when I was winning races, rely on the very high quality of the team and use my experience to approach the season in the best way. I think I can fight for the title this year. I have to improve in some areas, but I think with this team and all the support it gives me I can step up and be there.” MARC VAN DER STRATEN, Team Owner: “We have approached this 2020 season in a very coherent way and with the intention of continuing to aspire to great achievements. We have a top level technical team and riders who I firmly believe will open very interesting doors for us. We will put all the talent, passion and effort necessary to achieve our common goal: to go for the fourth Moto2 title for our team.” JOAN OLIVÉ, Team Manager: “Having achieved the Championship last year makes us proud and immensely happy, but it’s now a thing of the past. We are clear that this year everything is starting from scratch. We are still working with the same group of professionals and with the same targets. The objective is none other than to remain a winning team, a reference in the category and to show that we are ready to fight for the maximum again”.