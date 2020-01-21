BUNDESLIGA champions Bayern Munich are after Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola to bolster their defence, according to news reports in Germany and Spain.

The Bild daily and sports paper Marca said Bayern Munich were eyeing a loan transfer of the 24-year-old who came to Real Madrid in 2018.

But he has rarely played because Dani Carvajal is first-choice in the position.

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has asked for reinforcements in the January transfer window as they aim to make up a four-point deficit on leaders RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

They also want to go far in the German Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

But the squad has been hit by a series of injuries.

In some good news at the club, Spanish defender Lucas Hernadez resumed full team training on Monday after three months on the sidelines with an ankle injury. (dpa/NAN)

