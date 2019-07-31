FORMER Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt has been sacked as coach of Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan, the club announced on social media on Wednesday.

Schmidt took the job just over two years ago and led Beijing Guoan to the Chinese FA Cup in 2018.

But he has now been fired with the club in third place in the standings.

Beijing Guoan made a flying start to the current campaign after heavy investment in their squad before the start of the season.

They won the first eight games to sit top of the table.

Yet, some recent results have resulted in the German being axed.

These include back-to-back losses in their games against Jiangsu Suning and Henan Jianye over the last two weeks.

This was in addition to the club’s exit from both the Asian Champions League and this year’s Chinese FA Cup.

No replacement has been announced by Beijing Guoan, but Chinese media have reported that former Olympique Lyonnais boss, Frenchman Bruno Genesio, is in line to take on the role.

Beijing Guoan, who trail league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande by four points with 10 games of the season remaining, host Hebei CFFC in the Chinese Super League on Friday.

