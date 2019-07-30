Bendel Insurance FC appoint Ogbe as new technical manager

THE Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Tuesday announced the appointment of Bernard Ogbe as the club’s new Technical Manager, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Kehinde Osagiede, the club’s Media Officer, disclosed in a statement that the former Mighty Jets and Niger Tornadoes manager had since started work with the team.

He said Ogbe’s arrival came after the team’s resumption from a three-week break.

“Ogbe was appointed to replace the former technical manager, Monday Odigie, who recently stepped aside and embarked on a refresher course abroad,’’ the club spokesman said.

Osagiede said the club management expected the new technical head to drive the process of taking the club back to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

He recalled that coach Odigie had within two seasons succeeded in bringing Bendel Insurance FC back to the NPFL after 11 years in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Osagiede further disclosed that coaches Baldwin Bazuaye and Greg. Ikhenoba would remain as the club’s Chief Coach and Assistant Coach respectively and continue to work with the new Technical Manager.

-NAN

BE

– July 30, 2019 @ 18:58 GMT /

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)