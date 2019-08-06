FORMER Borussia Dortmund players Norbert Dickel and Patrick Owomoyela have been removed for the time being as commentators on the club’s internet television and radio sites.

This was after the duo made disparaging remarks during a match against Italian side Udinese.

Dickel, who is also the Dortmund stadium announcer, and former Germany international Owomoyela will take a break for “a period of reflection,” a Borussia Dortmund spokesperson said Tuesday.

A German newspaper had reported that the two former players had used the derogatory term “Itaker” a number of times while running live commentaries.

The commentaries were ran during a friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Udinese in Altach, Austria on July 27.

Dickel, who was a forward for Borussia Dortmund between 1986 and 1990, also added after using the word that “Itaker is not an insult.”

Owomoyela played for Borussia Dortmund from 2008 to 2013 and was capped 11 times by Germany between 2004 and 2008.

He at one point during the commentaries also imitated the tone of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, it was reported.

The newspaper had quoted a club spokesperson as saying it was made clear to both former players there was no place at the club for such comments.

It had added that “their attempt to be funny” was “completely out of place.”

