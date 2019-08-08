FOLLOWING is the breakdown of the list of athletes and coaches on the Team Nigeria delegation to the 12th African Games which holds from Aug. 19 to Aug. 31 in Rabat, Morocco.

The breakdown is on the basis of each sport and each category:

SPORTS/PERSONS ATHLETES COACHES

S/Number Individual sport Male Female Total

1 Athletics 22 29 51 6

2 Badminton 6 6 12 2

3 Boxing 5 5 10 3

4 Canoe-Kayak 4 5 9 2

5 Chess 2 2 4 1

6 Cycling (Road & MTB) 8 6 14 3

7 Gymnastics 5 5 10 2

8 Judo 2 2 4 1

9 Karate 4 4 8 2

10 Rowing 4 4 8 2

11 Shooting 2 2 4 1

12 Swimming 2 2 4 1

13 Table Tennis 5 5 10 2

14 Taekwondo 8 8 16 2

15 Tennis 4 4 8 2

16 Weightlifting 10 10 20 2

17 Wrestling 10 6 16 2

18 Basketball 4 4 8 2

19 Beach Volleyball 2 2 4 2

20 Football 18 18 36 10

21 Handball 14 14 28 4

22 Volleyball (Indoor) 12 12 24 4

Sub-total 153 155 308 58

BE

– Aug. 8, 2019 @ 18:20 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)