Frank Lampard was appointed Chelsea head coach on Thursday, confirming a dramatic return for one of the club’s greatest ever players.

Lampard has signed a three-year contract with Chelsea, where he spent 13 years and became the team’s all-time leading scorer with 211 goals. – Punch

– July 4, 2019 @ 10:32 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)