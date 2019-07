SUPER Eagles forward Odion Jude Ighalo has called it a day with the National team, shortly after Skipper John Mikel Obi made his retirement official, Brila top sources have confirmed.

The former Watford striker is expected to make a formal announcement anytime from now. – Brila FM

– July 18, 2019 @ 14:19 GMT |

