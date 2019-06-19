Spain’s national soccer team coach Luis Enrique will quit as manager to be replaced by his number two, Robert Moreno, Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Wednesday.

The head of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales will hold a news conference at 4:00pm (1400 GMT) in Madrid.

Luis Enrique became Spain coach last July after the team’s exit from the 2018 World Cup to hosts Russia under interim coach Fernando Hierro after Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament for negotiating a move to Real Madrid.

Luis Enrique took charge of Spain’s UEFA Nations League campaign, where they failed to reach the semi-finals, and began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign but flew home hours before their second game away to Malta in March for personal reasons.

Moreno has taken charge of the team since then, with Luis Enrique remaining absent due to what the Spanish federation (RFEF) described as “a family matter of an urgent nature”. (Reuters/NAN)

