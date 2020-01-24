AMERICAN teenager Coco Gauff stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old excelled in the Rod Laver Arena and won 6-3 6-4.

Osaka won the pair’s only previous meeting at last year’s US Open, but it was Gauff who was victorious in Melbourne, winning in 67 minutes.

Gauff will play either China’s Zhang Shaui or American Sofia Kenin in the fourth round.

More to follow.

