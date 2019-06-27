BRITAIN’S richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reported to have enquired about buying Manchester United before being put off by the price.

According to Utd Report, the 66-year-old billionaire registered an interest in taking over the Red Devils from the club’s current owners, the Glazer family.

It seems for now that Man Utd are not set to sell, which will no doubt come as a disappointment to many of the club’s fans after so many recent disappointments.

The Glazers have seemingly been at the head of a series of poor decisions, with Ed Woodward being put in charge of transfers despite long looking out of his depth in such an important job with such a big club.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mirror, Ratcliffe has also been linked with a possible purchase of United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea, as well as Ligue 1 side Nice.

Still, it remains to be seen if we will see him get involved in investing in an English football team any time soon.

