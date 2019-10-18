Bulgaria’s Krasimir Balakov resigned as coach of the Bulgarian national football team on Friday, drawing the consequences from a racism scandal engulfing his squad.

“I said that if I’m the problem with Bulgarian football, I won’t think about it for a minute and submit my resignation,’’ state television quoted him as saying.

In the Euro 2020 qualifier against England on Monday, black English players were subjected to racist abuse, with fans making monkey noises and some giving Nazi salutes.

Bulgaria lost 6-0 to England and has no chance of participating in the 2020 finals.

Balakov had originally said he didn’t hear any chanting and had accused England of having more problems with racism than Bulgaria.

He later backtracked and apologised. The entire executive committee of the Bulgarian Football Federation (BFS) also resigned. The association is facing harsh sanctions from the European football union UEFA.

Police later arrested several of the alleged perpetrators. An 18-year-old Bulgarian remains in custody. (dpa/NAN)

