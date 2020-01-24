AMEOBI Ezeaku, Team Manager, Rangers International FC of Enugu, on Friday said the club was optimistic of returning from Cairo with nothing less than a victory in their Confederation cup encounter.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers take on hosts Pyramids FC of Egypt in a match day 5, Group A, CAF Confederation cup fixture at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Sunday.

Ezeaku told NAN that in spite of the that fact that the club wasn’t in a good position on the log, he was positive of the match day squad leaving Cairo with a good result.

“We would go in there to play and win. We aren’t making calculations. All we want is to play to win.

“We played the first leg in Enugu where we lost 1-3 to a fast and tactically disciplined side.

“They operate a lot from the flanks with their full backs enjoying so much freedom and mobility.

“However, everyday in this game lessons are learnt both in victory and defeat and we have since gone back to the drawing board to correct all our mistakes,” he said.

He noted that the team’s game plan was to focus on winning their remaining games and not get distracted by permutations.

“All we need now is win our remaining games and let CAF show the world the table.

“Anything is possible, but we don’t want to get distracted by permutations. We’ve agreed as a team to go all out with no arithmetic in mind and play football.

“Yes, we expect a tough encounter from the Egyptian side that caused us our first defeat in the group stage at our backyard, but we are resolved to make a positive impact in the match,” he said.

The Antelopes are currently at the bottom of the four-clubside Group A table with just two points from four games played so far.

Table-toppers Pyramids FC of Egypt are on 12 points, followed by Al Masry also of Egypt with six points.

FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania are third also with two points, albeit with a superior goal difference than Rangers.

The Enugu-based club side are expected to depart the country for Cairo on Friday (today). (NAN)

– Jan. 24, 2020 @ 17:15 GMT |

