CAF President arrested in France

AHMAD Ahmad, the President of the Confederation of African Football has been arrested in a Paris hotel by French police.

According to Jeune Afrique, Ahmad was picked up around 8:30 am at the Berri Hotel in Paris, by the services of the Central Office for the fight against corruption and financial and fiscal offences, Oclif.

It said the arrest may be related to the alleged misappropriation and corruption involving French company, Tactical Steel.

Former secretary-general of the confederation Amr Fahmy accused Ahmad of corruption before he was sacked in April.

Fahmy in a document sent to FIFA investigations committee accused the president of costing CAF an additional $830,000 because he ordered equipment through Tactical Steel.

Sabine Seillier, president of Tactical Steel, however, insisted that her company won the contract on a transparent basis. She noted that her company was the only one that could guarantee delivery of the equipment sought in a tight timeframe of three weeks.

When she was questioned if Tactical Steel was involved in kickbacks to Ahmad or his associates, Seillier replied: “Absolutely not. Tactical Steel complies with French law.”

There are reports that Seiller’s husband is a friend of an acquaintance of Ahmad.

CAF is currently battling a major controversy with its flagship club competition, the CAF Champions League, ordered to be replayed after Tunisian club, Esperance were declared the winner. Wydad Casablanca walked off the field an hour into the second leg fixture because VAR was unavailable to judge a goal disallowed by the referee. – Guardian

– June 6, 2019 @ 14:20 GMT |

