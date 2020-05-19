CHELSEA and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on suspicion of rape in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police and an ambulance were called to an address in London at 03:53 BST to a report of an unwell woman.

When emergency services attended, a woman reported that she was raped. She was taken to the hospital.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, was arrested at the scene and has since been released from custody.

He has been bailed to return on a date in mid-June as enquiries continue.

Chelsea have declined to comment.

Hudson-Odoi, who has three England caps and in September signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea, was the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus.

He made a full recovery and, like other Chelsea players, is waiting to return to training before any proposed restart to the season.

Some reports have suggested the woman involved visited Hudson-Odoi from another address.

Lockdown rules in England specify that only one person from each household may meet as long as they remain outdoors and keep two metres apart.

